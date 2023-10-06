ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games Bridge: Indian men go down against Hong Kong; settle for silver

October 06, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Hangzhou

India, a gold and two bronze-medal winner at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, lost to Hong Kong 152-238.1 in the gold-medal match at Hangzhou.

Hangzhou Asian Games logo is seen near a deck of cards used in the Bridge event. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men's team stumbled on the final hurdle against Hong Kong, and settled for a silver medal in the bridge competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 6.

The Indian team consisting of Sandeep Thakral, Jaggy Shivadasni, Raju Tolani and Ajay Prabhkar Khare could not challenge the Hong Kong outfit at any point during the six sessions, spread over two days.

Indian men were trailing 1-2 after the first two sessions, and they made a woeful start, losing the day's first session 32-42 to Hong Kong.

Trailing 1-3, India needed to win the second session on the day, but Hong Kong emerged a clear 38-17 winner to all but seal the gold with a 4-1 lead.

CONNECT WITH US