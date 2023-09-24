HamberMenu
Hangzhou Asian Games | Boxer Preeti storms into women's 54kg quarterfinals

September 24, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
Boxer Preeti Pawar advanced to the women’s 54kg quarterfinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 24, 2023.

Putting up a dominating show, talented Indian boxer Preeti Pawar outpunched Jordan’s Silina Alhasanat to advance to the women’s 54kg quarterfinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 24.

The 19-year-old Preeti, who made the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships earlier this year, dominated her Jordanian opponent, winning the bout by RSC (referee stops contest).

Playing a strategic bout, Preeti started the contest on a defensive mode before unleashing her attacking game.

After a sedate start, the Indian went on the offensive and landed perfect jabs and hooks to win the opening two rounds easily.

After showing promise initially, Silina faded away and looked at sea as the referee gave her two standing counts in the second and third rounds before stopping the contest.

Later in the day, two-time world champion and Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen will take the ring against Thi Tam Nguyen of Vietnam in round of 32 in the women’s 50kg competition.

