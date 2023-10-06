Hangzhou Asian Games | In its best-ever Asiad show, India to end up with record 100 plus medals

October 06, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

On October 6, India is closing in on the magical three figures on the medals tally.

On the 13th day, India bagged medals in recurve archery women’s team event (bronze) on the other hand men’s team won the silver.

In the Asian Games hockey, Indian men thrashed the defending champion Japan to clinch historic gold and booked a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

In the badminton, H.S. Prannoy had to settle for bronze. India achieved a historic feat by winning the bronze medal in the women’s sepaktakraw.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wrestling event, India won three bronze medals.

With assured medals in men’s and women’s kabaddi and men’s cricket, India is set to cross the 100-medal tally.

India is assured of three medals in archery. Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Ojas Pravin Deotale are competing for gold in men’s individual event. Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action in the women’s individual event fighting for a gold medal on October 7.

At least four more wrestlers are in contention on the penultimate day of the competition and it won’t be a surprise if more medals are added to the tally.

On the back of a splendid show by the shooters (22) and track and field athletes (29 medals), who contributed 51 medals, India had already surpassed its best-ever show.

The previous high for India was at Jakarta Asiad in 2018 with 70 medals. India finished 8th at the Asian Games 2018.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.