Hangzhou Asian Games | Aditi Ashok slips on final day, signs off with silver in women's golf

October 01, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Hangzhou

Aditi saw the advantage evaporate as she stumbled upon four bogeys and a double bogey against a lone birdie to slip to the second position

PTI

India’s Aditi Ashok waves after finishing second in the Women’s Individual Golf Round 4 at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on October 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aditi Ashok's fortunes tumbled on the final day as she carded a topsy-turvy 73 to sign off with a silver for India's first medal in women's golf at the Asian Games here on October 1.

Coming into the final day with a commanding seven-stroke lead, Aditi saw the advantage evaporate as she stumbled upon four bogeys and a double bogey against a lone birdie to slip to the second position.

The 25-year-old ended her campaign with a four-day aggregate of 17-under 271 as Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol held her nerves to produce her week's best card of 64 and claim the coveted gold medal.

Korea's Hyunjo Yoo, too, carded an improved 65 to win a bronze.

India's other two players, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, too struggled to bring home cards of 75 and 76 as the Indian women's team ended its campaign at the fourth place.

While the gold slipped out of her hands, it was still a creditable performance from the two-time Olympian from Bangalore, who had missed a medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Games after finishing fourth.

It was India's fourth individual medal in golf with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning the gold in the 1982 and 2002 editions and Rajiv Mohta claiming a silver in New Delhi.

An Indian squad comprising Lakshman, Rajiv, Rishi Narain and Amit Luthra had won the team gold in 1982, while the country also won two team silver medals in 2006 and 2010 editions at Doha and Guangzhou.

