Gymnastics | We will have a base for world-class training, says Aruna

Gaudium Sportopia centre for excellence to be operational

The 2018 World Cup gymnastics bronze medallist, B. Aruna Reddy, believes that once the Gaudium Sportopia gymnastics centre for excellence becomes operational in July this year, it will be the hub of the sport in India.

“This facility coming up thanks to the initiative of Gaudium Group on the outskirts of Hyderabad will put in place a system which every gymnast from India is looking forward to,” Aruna said in a chat with The Hindu on Friday.

“Yes, well-known coach Manoj Rana will be the mentor of the gymnastics complex in Gaudium and I can tell you not many Indian gymnasts will even think of going abroad for training given the kind of facilities that are coming up there,” she explained. “We will for sure have a base for world-class training in gymnastics at Gaudium,” she said.

Break for a week

For someone who was the first woman medallist from India in the World Cup women’s vault in Melbourne, Aruna is currently back home for a week’s break from personal training under the guidance of Rana in Ambala where she is preparing for the Slovenia international championship scheduled in September.

“With lots of cancellations, it is certainly depressing at missing exposure but since we athletes have to be ready whenever the circuit begins, I am really working hard to be a quality all-round gymnast,” Aruna said.

“It is difficult to keep training without any targets, especially with the events getting cancelled because of the pandemic,” she said.

The 25-year-old says she is grateful to Aurobindo Pharma’s K. Nityanand Reddy for the financial support being extended to her to continue her training on her own to realise her dream of winning medals at the highest level.

Test fitness levels

“I worked hard to come back from two knee surgeries and feel really good. But, again, I am also desperate to test my fitness levels in a major event,” she said.

“There is a conscious effort to be mentally tough besides attaining peak fitness levels. Badly need a podium to prove my knee is okay,” says the gymnast who, like many from the less glamorous sports, is still searching for a decent job.