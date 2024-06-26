Gukesh starts as favourite, Praggnanandhaa cynosure of all eyes

World Championship challenger D Gukesh starts as the favourite to win his first major tournament since the triumph at the Candidates while R Praggnanandhaa will also eye success in the 2024 Grand Chess Tour (GCT), the sport's richest tournament, which begins here from Thursday.

The prestigious tourney attracts some of the world's top chess players, all vying for supremacy and a share of the significant prize fund.

Held in the vibrant city of Bucharest, the tournament not only promises high-stakes matches but also a celebration of chess culture in a region that is rich with history and passion for the game.

Players and spectators alike can look forward to intense competition, brilliant strategies, and moments of sheer genius as the battle for chess glory unfolds.

