ADVERTISEMENT

Gukesh starts as favourite, Praggnanandhaa cynosure of all eyes

Published - June 26, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Bucharest (Romania)

PTI

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa. File | Photo Credit: PTI

World Championship challenger D Gukesh starts as the favourite to win his first major tournament since the triumph at the Candidates while R Praggnanandhaa will also eye success in the 2024 Grand Chess Tour (GCT), the sport's richest tournament, which begins here from Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prestigious tourney attracts some of the world's top chess players, all vying for supremacy and a share of the significant prize fund.

Held in the vibrant city of Bucharest, the tournament not only promises high-stakes matches but also a celebration of chess culture in a region that is rich with history and passion for the game.

Players and spectators alike can look forward to intense competition, brilliant strategies, and moments of sheer genius as the battle for chess glory unfolds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

chess

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US