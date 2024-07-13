GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team in 45th Chess Olympiad

D. Gukesh has been on a great run this year, having won the prestigious Candidates event in Toronto in April to become the youngest to compete in the World Championship finale

Updated - July 13, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 05:43 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India. File

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India. File | Photo Credit: PTI

D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa are notable Indian names who will participate in the upcoming Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Hungary's Budapest in September.

Gukesh, who will be challenging defending world champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in November, will treat the event as dress rehearsal leading up to the summit clash.

Also read | D. Gukesh: A young knight who has the armoury to reign supreme

The 18-year-old has been on a great run this year, having won the prestigious Candidates event in Toronto earlier in April to become the youngest to compete in the World Championship finale.

Confirming the teams to PTI, AICF President Nitin Narang stated that the team also comprises Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala. The women's team features Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.

One of the notable omissions from the Women's side happens to be Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for reasons unknown, who won the bronze medal in 2022.

Meanwhile, Narang also confirmed that discussions are underway with coaches to organize a pre-event camp. “Camp is scheduled in the end of August. The venue and date will be finalized soon,” he added.

India hosted the previous edition of the Olympiad for the first time in 2022, where the hosts took the bronze medal in both the Open and Women’s categories.

It will be the 45th edition of the Olympiad. Hungary will host the event for the first time in an official manner, having hosted the second unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.

chess

