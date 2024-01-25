Gukesh crushes Donchenko, shares lead with Abdusattarov

January 25, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands)

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scored a crushing victory over Alexander Donchenko in the 10th round of Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee on January 25.

This was Gukesh's fifth victory overall in the tournament besides two losses and the Indian moved to 6.5 points out of a possible 10.

Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattarov made sure Gukesh did not figure as the sole leader with a hard-earned victory over Max Warmerdam.

With three rounds still remaining in the first super-tournament of the year, India's R Praggnanandhaa and local star Anish Giri are closest to the two leaders with six points apiece while Vidit Gujrathi is in close pursuit on 5.5 points.

The day produced just three decisive games and both Gukesh and Abdusattarov won in contrasting fashion.

Playing the black side of a Nimzo Indian, Gukesh went for tactical complications after Donchenko went for an unwarranted King side attack.

The German faltered in his calculation and Gukesh pounced on it to win two minor pieces for a rook. The complications remained but Gukesh never let the position slip out of his hands.

Abdusattarov had to work way harder as Warmerdam fought for a long time.

The Dutchman was involved in his second 110+ moves game in a row and went down despite posing stiff resistance.

Gujrathi and Praggandhaa drew their game out of another Bogo Indian move by the latter. Playing solidly right through, Praggnanandhaa exchanged pieces at regular intervals and it was a totally balanced endgame on board when the peace was signed.

In the challengers section being held simultaneously, Leon Luke Mendonca played out a draw with Hans Moke Niemann of the United States. While Mendonca remained on second spot solely, the distance was widened as Frenchman Marc Andria Maurizzi won against tail-ender Eline Roebers of Holland to take his tally to an impressive 7.5 points.

Mendonca, on 6.5, will have to do really well in the remaining three rounds to be in with a chance of annexing the title.

The other Indians in the fray also had a peaceful day as D Harika split points with Yilmaz Mustafa of Turkey and Divya Deshmukh drew with Daniel Dardha of Belgium.

Results after round 10 Masters (Indians unless specified):

Alexander Donchenko (GER, 3.5) lost to D Gukesh (6.5); Vidit Gujrathi (5.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (6); Alireza Firouza (FRA, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (NED, 6); Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS, 5.5) beat Ding Liren (CHN, 4); Max Warmerdam (NED, 4) lost to Abdusattarov Nodirbek (UZB, 6.5); Jorden Van Foreest (NED, 3.5) drew with Wei Yi (CHN, 5.5); Wenjun Ju (CHN, 4) drew with Praham Maghsoodloo (IRI, 4).

Challengers: Liam Vrolijk (NED, 5) drew with Anton Korobov (RUS, 6); Jaime Santos Latasa (ESP, 5.5) beat Stefen Beukema (BEL, 2.5); Eline Roebers (NED, 2) lost to Marc Andria Maurizzi (FRA, 7.5); Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 5.5) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (6.5); Yilmaz Mustafa (4) drew with D Harika (4); A R Saleh Salem (UAE, 5.5) drew with Erwin L'Ami (NED, 6); Divya Deshmukh (4) drew with Daniel Dardha (BEL, 6).