ADVERTISEMENT

Gukesh beats Alexandr Predke, leads with Harikrishna

December 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

In form: Gukesh’s moves were on point against Predke. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

D. Gukesh secured a win over Serbia’s Alexandr Predke in the fourth round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship at The Leela Palace hotel here on Monday.

Gukesh, with 2.5 points, is now the joint-leader with compatriot Pentala Harikrishna, who drew with USA’s Levon Aronian.

Speaking after the game, Aronian said: “It looked like a promising position for me. I think I was putting some pressure. And then, I think I didn’t play the most practical way. I got too greedy, maybe.”

Harikrishna said: “I played slightly passive in the opening and white (Aronian) had really nice position. But with what happened in the game (thereafter), I felt that it’s a draw.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo, the top player here in terms of rating points, clinched his first win of the tournament after trumping Hungary’s Sanan Sjugirov.

Playing with white, Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov could only manage to draw with the 20-year-old Arjun Erigaisi.

The results (fourth round): D. Gukesh (2.5) bt Alexandr Predke (Srb, 1); Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 2) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (2); Levon Aronian (USA, 2) drew with Pentala Harikrishna (2.5); Parham Maghsoodloo (Irn, 2) bt Sanan Sjugirov (Hun, 2).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US