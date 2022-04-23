Gukesh, Aryan among leaders
Overnight leaders D. Gukesh and Aryan Chopra drew their fifth round matches before fourth seeded Armenian Shant Sargsyan joined them at 4.5 points by stunning top seed Arjun Erigaisi in Group A of the Menorca Open chess tournament in Menorca, Spain, on Saturday.
While Arjun stayed at 3.5 points, Nihal Sarin, B. Adhiban, Raunak Sadhwani and S. P. Sethuraman reached four points.
