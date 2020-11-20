Gujrathi thrilled to be part of Skilling Open

Vidit Gujrathi. File Photo.

With the inclusion of Hikaru Nakamura and teenage sensation Alireza Firouzja on Friday, the line-up for the 16-man Skilling Open online chess tournament is ready.

To be played from November 22 to 30, the inaugural event of the $1.5 million Champions Chess Tour has attracted the cream of world chess.

Vidit Gujrathi, who will provide the Indian interest, said “I am excited to be playing with the best in the business. I am happy to represent the Indian chess community at the International level.”

The line-up: 1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), 2. Ding Liren (Chn), 3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), 4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), 5. Levon Aronian (Arm), 6. Wesley So (USA), 7. Teimour Radjabov (Aze), 8. Anish Giri (Ned), 9. Sergey Karjakin (Rus), 10. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE), 11. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), 12. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), 13. Vidit Gujrathi (Ind), 14. Peter Svidler (Rus), 15. Liem Quang Li (Vie), and 16. David Anton (Esp).