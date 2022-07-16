Players from Greater Noida selected for NBA Academy

The new bunch of players selected for the NBA basketball academy with the Technical Director Scott Fleming (extreme left). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A bunch of new players were selected for the NBA basketball academy following three days of trials for the top-30 players from across the country, at the Jaypee Greens here on Sunday.

The 11 players, selected through the ACG-NBA scheme , will get full scholarship for their training at the academy under the guidance of NBA-certified coaches. The final selection, under the supervision of the Technical Director of the NBA Academy, Scott Fleming, was a culmination of the process of filtering about 1600 aspirants.

The trials in the earlier stages, starting on May 21, were held in Delhi, Kottayam, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Selected players: Harjeet Singh (Patiala), Tajinder Bir Singh (Jalandhar), G. Abhimanyu (Chennai), Lavish Khanchi (Panipat), Jatin Hooda (Haryana), Mayank Chaudhary (Meerut), Mohammad Ishan (Jaipur), Guremaninder Singh Sandhu (Panipat), Vedansh Ranot (Mohali), Arshneil Dhaliwal (Chandigarh) and Doriam Lal Sangmawia (Aizawl).