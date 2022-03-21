Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin banned for six months over pro-Russia comments

The 32-year-old Karjakin has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world

Sergey Karjakin of Russia, who was born in Crimea, represented Ukraine until 2009 and has been a vocal supporter of Russian president Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin has been banned from competition for six months because of his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Karjakin, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," the governing body said in a statement.

Karjakin, who was born in Crimea, represented Ukraine until 2009 and has been a vocal supporter of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Another Russian grandmaster, Sergei Shipov, was not sanctioned for his pro-Russia comments because the FIDE ruled that they were of a "slightly different and less provocative character than the ones made by Karjakin".

The ban puts Karjakin's participation in the Candidates Tournament, which starts on June 16, in doubt.