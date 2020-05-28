Grand gestures and the right moves

“I did my bit for the country. It was not easy, but worthwhile,” says a proud Iniyan P. The Grandmaster recently conducted a Chess Marathon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. He played online chess against 271 players and raised ₹1.21 lakh which was donated to the PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This effort even won him praise from former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik. “It doesn’t actually matter how much money you manage to raise. I think it is a very good initiative and an example for everyone,” said Vladimir in the video he sent to Iniyan.

The event was for three days (May 15-18) and Iniyan played for 72 hours. “Participants joined by paying ₹150. I have also offered to analyse any one of their games as part of this event,” says the 17-year-old from Erode.

It was Iniyan’s father who came up with the idea in April. “I then brainstormed with my coach K Viswesaran and other friends on how to execute it. It took me about two weeks to plan the event.” He invited people to be a part of this initiative on social media and received an overwhelming response from both beginners and professionals. “There were players from the UK, the US, and Australia, besides India. Many others who did not play chess also came forward to donate money,” he says.

Iniyan played 271 matches, lost 12 and drew nine. His toughest game was against International Master Siva Mahadevan from Chennai. “Both of us played well, and I lost,” he recalls. Also memorable were the games against Grandmaster-elect G Akash and International Master S Arjun Kalyan, both of whom are from Chennai. Iniyan played from 9 am till midnight. “I only took breaks to eat. Spending hours in front of a computer can be a body-aching and sleep-disrupting affair. The last day was the most hectic where I played for 14 hours.”

Iniyan is now busy analysing games of the participants. “It is a lot of work. I watch each move and give the players tips to improve their game. I will need at least a week for it, but I am sure I will enjoy it.” Iniyan hopes the initiative has inspired some of the players to take chess forward. He also hopes they enjoyed the opportunity to play against a Grandmaster.

International Master Arjun who participated in the game says that the event was well-organised. “I registered immediately after I knew about the initiative through social media. I have played many games with Iniyan before, but this feels special as I know I have also contributed for a noble cause,” he says.