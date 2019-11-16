Grand MMA debut for Ritu Phogat

Ritu Phogat made a successful mixed martial arts and ONE Championship debut, putting up a dominant performance on way to a technical knockout victory over South Korea’s Kim Nam-Hee here on Saturday.

After the victory, Ritu said: “I want to thank my sisters and my family. They believed in me and motivated me. I promise I’ll always give my hundred percent.”

Asked about her future plans, she said, “I have only one goal and that’s to win the ONE atomweight World championship.I want to become the first Indian MMA World champion.”