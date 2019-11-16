Grand MMA debut for Ritu Phogat

Ritu Phogat made a successful mixed martial arts and ONE Championship debut, putting up a dominant performance on way to a technical knockout victory over South Korea’s Kim Nam-Hee here on Saturday.
After the victory, Ritu said: “I want to thank my sisters and my family. They believed in me and motivated me. I promise I’ll always give my hundred percent.”
Asked about her future plans, she said, “I have only one goal and that’s to win the ONE atomweight World championship.I want to become the first Indian MMA World champion.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor