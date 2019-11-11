Grand Chess Tour: Viswanathan Anand comes creditable third

Viswanathan Anand battled to a creditable third place after an unbeaten nine-round blitz streak on the final day of the Grand Chess Tour Superbet rapid and blitz chess championship here on Sunday.

After 27 rounds, including nine rounds of rapid games, Anand tallied 19.5 points. Sergey Karjakin and Levon Aronian tied for the title at 20 points.

The title will now be decided by tie-break games.

On Sunday, Anand defeated Fabiano Caruana, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Anton Korobov in the first three rounds before drawing with Le Quang Liem, Levon Aronian, Sergey Karjakin, Vladislav Artemiev, Wesley So and Anish Giri.

In fact, Anand remained unbeaten in the last 12 rounds.

Combined final standings (rapid and blitz, after 27 rounds): 1-2. Levon Aronian (Arm, 20), Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 20),. 3. Viswanathan Anand (19.5), 4. Le Quang Liem (Vie, 19), 5. Anton Korobov (Ukr, 18.5), 6-7. Anish Giri (Ned, 18), Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 18), 8-9. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 16.5), Wesley So (USA, 16.5), 10. Fabiano Caruana (USA, 14).