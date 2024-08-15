ADVERTISEMENT

Grand chess tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid

Published - August 15, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Saint Louis (USA)

In the eighth round, the Indian played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18

PTI

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa had a rare bad in the office, finishing at the bottom of the table in the rapid section of Saint Louis Rapid and blitz chess tournament here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having lost three and drawn three coming into the third and final day of rapid competition, Praggnanadhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the United States in the seventh round. Another American Hikaru Nakamura also proved too stronger for the Indian in the final game.

In the eighth round, the Indian played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and French duo of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja were tied for the top spot on 11 points each in what was one of the closely contested rapid section of the Grand Chess tour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three leaders at this point are followed by Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian, a full point behind, and USA's Wesley So, Dominguez and Nakamura, who share the fifth on nine points apiece.

Not far behind are Nodirbek Abdusatoorov of Uzbekistan and last year's tour winner Fabiano Caruana of the United States on eight points each and Praggnanandhaa was a distant 10th right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

With each win, worth two points in rapid section, the attention will now shift to the blitz wherein the players will play a double round robin or 18 games.

The point system comes back to normal in the $175000 prize money tournament and one point will be awarded for a win and half for a draw.

Praggnanandhaa will need a miracle in the blitz section in order to come back in the tournament and the chances of winning this leg rest with Firouzja, who also has a slim chance to go to the top spot in the tour rankings if he finishes well ahead of Caruana, who is the current leader.

While Praggnanandhaa is safe on the third spot in the tour rankings for now, an improved performance in blitz might just help the Indian to go ahead of his nearest rival and compatriot D Gukesh, who is currently fourth and will join the others in the Sinquefield Cup, slated to take place right after this event.

Final Standings Rapid: 1-3: Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID), Alireza Firouzja (FRA), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) 11 points each; 4: Levon Aronian (ARM) 10; 5-7: Lenier Dominguez (USA), Wesley So, (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 9 each, Fabiano Caruana (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) 8 each; 10: R Praggnanandhaa (IND) 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

chess / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US