ADVERTISEMENT

Government approves the participation of wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

January 27, 2023 04:51 am | Updated January 26, 2023 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat are also part of a 55-member Indian wrestling contingent for the Zagreb Open Grand Prix

PTI

The government on Thursday approved the participation of a 55-member Indian wrestling contingent including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for the Zagreb Open Grand Prix, slated to be held from February 1-5.

The newly formed five-member oversight committee selected 12 women, 11 Greco Roman and 13 male freestyle wrestlers for the the Ranking Series-opener.

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia are also part of the team, a ministry release stated, adding that the government would bear the entire cost of the wrestlers.

The oversight committee was formed by the sports ministry earlier this week to investigate the charges including those of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the sports body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, the committee included former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman.

However, the wrestlers had expressed disappointment that they were not consulted before the formation of the committee.

Last week, Bajrang, Vinesh, and Ravi Dahiya led a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president.

The wrestlers had accused Sharan, who is also a BJP MP, of acting like a dictator and sexually harassing junior wrestlers.

However, they did not reveal the identity of the athletes who faced sexual harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US