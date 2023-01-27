HamberMenu
Government approves the participation of wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat are also part of a 55-member Indian wrestling contingent for the Zagreb Open Grand Prix

January 27, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government on Thursday approved the participation of a 55-member Indian wrestling contingent including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for the Zagreb Open Grand Prix, slated to be held from February 1-5.

The newly formed five-member oversight committee selected 12 women, 11 Greco Roman and 13 male freestyle wrestlers for the the Ranking Series-opener.

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia are also part of the team, a ministry release stated, adding that the government would bear the entire cost of the wrestlers.

The oversight committee was formed by the sports ministry earlier this week to investigate the charges including those of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the sports body.

Headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, the committee included former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman.

However, the wrestlers had expressed disappointment that they were not consulted before the formation of the committee.

Last week, Bajrang, Vinesh, and Ravi Dahiya led a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president.

The wrestlers had accused Sharan, who is also a BJP MP, of acting like a dictator and sexually harassing junior wrestlers.

However, they did not reveal the identity of the athletes who faced sexual harassment.

