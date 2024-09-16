GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gopika and Arun clinch the mixed pairs title

Updated - September 17, 2024 03:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Gopika Tandan and Arun Jain won the Mixed IMP Pairs event with 69 points in the 21st HCL International bridge championship.

The pair of Alka Kshirsagar and Joyrup Mullick finished runner-up as the duo missed the top spot by one point. The champion team collected ₹2,50,000 and the runner-up ₹1,80,000.

With a total of 102 pairs competing in the event, the top 26 qualified for the finals. The next set of 24 teams competed in the silver category.

The championship continues with the main event of Team of Four gold and silver competition and will be followed by the other pairs events.

The results:

Mixed IMP Pairs: 1. Arun Jain & Gopika Tandon 69 (₹2,50,000); 2. Alka Kshirsagar & Joyrup Mullick 68 (₹1,80,000); 3. Marianne Karmarkar & Sandeep Karmarkar 54.3 (₹1,20,000).

Mixed IMP Pairs Silver: 1. T.V. Ramani & Bindiya Kohli 72.2; 2. Dagmar Neumann & Maurits van der Vlugt 60; 3. Timur Edis & Elvan Edis 48.

Mixed IMP Pairs Strata-II: 1. Aditi Sahastrabuddhe & Hemant Purkar 91.8; 2. Amarjit Wadhawan & Nikita Kamal 90.7; 3. Kamna Sharma & Ajus Kantii Baroi 78.4.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:21 pm IST

