Gopi not to travel with Indian team to Olympics

New Delhi

06 July 2021 22:52 IST

Chief National coach P. Gopi Chand, who guided India to two Olympic medals, has opted out of India’s Olympic-bound badminton contingent to create space for Indonesian Agus Dwi Santosa, who trains singles shuttler B. Sai Praneeth.

Gopi Chand, under whose guidance Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu claimed a bronze and a silver medal at London and Rio Games respectively, opted out after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cleared only five-members support staff, that includes three coaches and two physios.

In the run-up to the Olympics, Sindhu has been training under Korean coach Tae Sang Park at the Gachibowli Indoor stadium, while Santoso has been working with Praneeth.

Denmark’s Mathias Boe was appointed to guide Chirag and Satwik in their maiden Games.

These four shuttlers will represent India’s challenge at the Games.