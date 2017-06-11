Gopi Chand to continue as chief National coach

P. Gopi Chand will continue as the chief National coach, Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Anup Narang confirmed here on Sunday. The decision was conveyed at the end of a BAI Executive Committee meeting held here. Gopi Chand, too, was present at the meeting.

“Gopi Chand will continue as the chief National coach,” said Narang.

Gopi Chand also runs a successful private badminton academy. Asked if this is a conflict of interest, Narang replied, “This point will always be raised, and each person has a different view on the subject.

“As per our constitution, there is no conflict of interest issue here. Gopi Chand has been a very successful coach, and he has been instrumental in India winning many medals in recent years.

“We need to pick a selection committee, and appoint more senior and junior coaches. All this will be done in consultation with Gopi Chand,” he added.

The association held a lengthy discussion on how to modify its constitution in order to adhere to the National Sports Code. “The National Sports Code, coupled with the Lodha Commitee recommendations, has to be implemented. We are working towards this,” Narang said.

All suggestions made at the meeting here remain in the draft stage, and the association will meet once again at the end of July to finalise all details.