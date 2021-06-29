Good mix of experience and young talent: Narang

Feels India’s best bet is in 10m air rifle & pistol mixed events

The Indian shooters will be high on confidence at the Tokyo Olympics thanks to their consistent performances at the highest level in recent times, London Games bronze medallist Gagan Narang said on Tuesday.

He said the 15-member squad combined experience and exciting young talent.

“I feel India has the best chance to win medals in mixed events in both 10m air rifle and pistol events. Those who have been at the Olympics can count on their experience, while the young brigade will have no baggage to carry and this can be the biggest advantage,” the 38-year-old told The Hindu.

“The youngsters can afford to just go out there and enjoy the competition and give their best. Everything that is required by the shooters is being provided at the right time. They were sent abroad when the pandemic was at its peak so that their training was not affected.

Onus to perform

“Never before was there such coordination and effort with the right approach between the Union Sports Ministry, SAI and the federation, along with corporate support. Now, the onus is on the shooters to perform,” Narang said.

“In terms of experience, most of the Indians who will be in Tokyo have won medals at different levels, including World Cups. Their mindset has changed dramatically in the last decade.

Raring to go

“In our early days, we were just happy to participate in the Olympics, then think of competing in the next one and then target medals. Now, these youngsters are raring to take on the best in their maiden Olympics. Importantly, they are well-versed with the latest rules too,” Narang said.