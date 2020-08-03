Good draw for India in Uber, Thomas Cups

NEW DELHI

03 August 2020 23:21 IST

India stands a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team badminton championships in Aarhus, Denmark, from October 3 to 11.

Following the draw made in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, India is in Group C with host Denmark, Germany and Algeria in the Thomas Cup.

In the Uber Cup, the Indian women are in Group D in the company of China, France and Germany.

Since two from each of the four groups advance to the last eight, India will be the favourite against two lower-ranked teams in its group matches, in both sections.

However, since the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has not been able to restart events as per its revised schedule owing to the spread of COVID-19, it remains to be seen whether the Thomas and Uber cups will be held in October.

The groups:

Thomas Cup: Group A: Indonesia, Malaysia, England and the Netherlands. Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, France and Australia. Group C: India, Denmark. Germany and Algeria. Group D: Japan, Korea, Thailand and Canada.

Uber Cup: Group A: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Spain and Egypt. Group B: Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Canada and Scotland. Group D: China, India, France and Germany.