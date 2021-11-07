Good day for Manika

Chennai

07 November 2021 04:33 IST

India’s Manika Batra enjoyed a good day at office in the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko in Slovenia on Saturday, reaching the women’s doubles final and the singles semifinals.

Seventh-seeded Manika shocked Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, seeded third, 11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7 in a last-eight clash to set up a meeting with Wang Yidi of China, the top seed.

Manika and Archana Kamath played brilliantly in the decider to defeat China’s Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the doubles semifinals. They will meet Puerto Rico’s Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz on Sunday.

