Good day for Bengal paddlers

Some prominent Bengal players recorded wins on the opening day of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships (East Zone) at the Dumurjlala Stadium, Howrah, on Friday.

Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Mani, Sujal Banik, Soumil Mukherjee, Sankhadip Das, Ayan Ghosh, Saranya Paul, Oishik Ghosh, Emon Adhikari, Bolik Bose, Parijat Dwari, Mayukh Saha, Praneet Bhaskar, Deboshrut Dutta, Samantak Das, Tamoghno Chaudhury and Romo Chakraborty registered wins in the sub-junior boys’ singles qualifier matches.

North Bengal’s Sumit Ghosh, Sanmoy Bose, Punit Biswas, Sayan Saha and Saikat Sutradhar also won their matches.

Among girls, West Bengal’s Avisha Karmakar, Prithoki Chakraborti, Oishiki Joardar, Sucheta Prasad, Soumili Dutta, Rupsa Ghosal, Sandika Bhattacharjee, Sanvi Ghosh, Anushka Dutta, Arisa Das, Sneha Das and Sampriti Roy, Sayanisha Chaki, Pritha Talukdar and Dona Sarkar of North Bengal won their respective matches.