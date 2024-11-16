Sachin Baisoya beat Rashid Khan on the fifth play-off hole after being tied on 22-under 258 in the ₹1 crore Jaipur Open golf championship at the par-70 Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After four play-off holes on the par-5, 18th had failed to find the champion, Sachin came up with a sterling tee-shot that landed three feet from the pin on the par-3 second hole. Rashid found the bunker, and his par round failed to beat Sachin when he sank the birdie putt from three feet.

The champion collected ₹15 lakh and the runner-up ₹10 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin was able to lift himself for the play-off with a 35-feet birdie putt on the 18th hole, as he recorded the day’s second best card of 6-under 64.

Likewise, Rashid who was second overnight, one shot away, recovered to score a birdie after finding the water hazard on the 18th, to get into the play-off.

The leader on the first three days, Arjun Prasad, shot 6-over 76, and finished joint 14th with 12-under 268. He had to be content with a purse of ₹1,45,700.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Akshay Sharma and Milind Soni were joint third with 16-under 264 and collected ₹4,99,833 each.

Top scores: 1. Sachin Baisoya (65, 65, 64, 64) 258; 2. Rashid Khan (64, 68, 61, 65) 258; 3. T. Akshay Sharma (67, 65, 65, 67), Milind Soni (66, 64, 65, 69), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (64, 65, 65, 70) 264; 6. Ravi Kumar (67, 63, 67, 68) 265; 7. T. Veer Ahlawat (65, 71, 67, 63), Jamal Hossain (64, 67, 69, 66), Dhruv Sheoran (66, 67, 66, 67) 266; 10. T. Gaurav Pratap Singh (67, 69, 66, 65), Mari Muthu (64, 66, 71, 66), M. Dharma (64, 66, 69, 68), Harendra Gupta (64, 66, 68, 69) 267.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.