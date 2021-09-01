Golf | Yashas Chandra’s team wins at Golconda Masters Telangana Open

Yashas Chandra of Mysuru led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the Vooty & Haldi-sponsored Golconda Masters Telangana Open at the Golconda Golf Course here on Wednesday.

Yashas’ team comprised Sanjay Chowdary Gaddipati, Nikhil Mathur and Sameer Maheendra and posted a score of 52.5.

Olympian and defending champion Udayan Mane and his team comprising Akash Reddy, Rahul Khanna and K. Sridhar was the runner-up with 53. The contest for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole No.7 was won by Sanjay Kamtam, who landed it within six feet and eight inches of the pin.

The prize for the straightest drive on hole No.5 went to N. Ashok Reddy who landed his drive within two feet and 10 inches from the line on the centre of the fairway.