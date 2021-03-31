Golf | Refreshed Anirban Lahiri seeks a good week

The Indian has not had a great run so far in 2021

Anirban Lahiri will not need to wait long to tee off here on Thursday as he sets off in the first group at the Valero Texas Open golf on the PGA Tour.

Lahiri will go out in the first group from the 10th tee alongside Sepp Straka and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

The Indian has not had a great run so far in 2021 and made the cut in just two of the seven starts with a tied 39th at Puerto Rico being his best finish.

The other cut he made was in the opening event of 2021 at Sony Open. What must also be worrisome is that he has not broken 70 in last 11 rounds and given away a lot of shots as double bogeys.

Lahiri decided to skip the Corales Punta Cana event in Dominican to work on his game after missing the cut at Honda Classic before that.

Disappointed

Looking forward to playing in windy conditions here, Lahiri admitted he was disappointed at missing the cut at Honda Classic.

Lahiri is also looking forward to having his coach with him next week.