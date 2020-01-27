Golf | Leishman pips Rahm to title

Australia's Marc Leishman fired eight birdies in a seven-under 65 on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines by one stroke from overnight leader Jon Rahm.

Leishman started the day four shots behind Spain's Rahm, but his storming run gave him a 15-under total of 273.

McIlroy third

Rahm, meanwhile, fired a two-under 70 for 274, two shots in front of American Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy — the Northern Ireland star who could have regained the World No. 1 ranking with a victory.

Leishman drained par-saving putts on the 12th and 14th, and rebounded from his ony bogey of the day on the 17th with a birdie on the last hole that proved enough for victory.

McIlroy and Rahm struggled in the final group, Rahm playing his first five holes in four-over with two bogeys and a double-bogey. An eagle and four of his five birdies on the back nine — including three birdies to end his round — weren't enough to compensate.

McIlroy, meanwhile, began bogey-bogey on the way to 69.

Tiger Woods missed the green on his opening approach and began with a bogey but dropped his approach inches from the cup on the second to set up a birdie and added another tap-in birdie on the par-5 sixth to pull within three strokes of the lead.

The 15-time Major champion finished with four birdies in a two-under 70 that left him tied for ninth on 279. He remains in search of a record 83rd career PGA Tour victory — having tied Sam Snead's mark at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.

‘Do it for Mamba’

As he came off the course Woods learned of the death in a helicopter crash of Kobe Bryant — the NBA great who started his pro career the same year as Woods.

“People were yelling, 'Do it for Mamba.' Now I understand,” Woods said. “Unbelievably sad.”

Top scores: 273: Marc Leishman (Aus) 68, 72, 68, 65; 274: Jon Rahm (Esp) 68, 71, 65, 70; 276: Brandt Snedeker (USA) 69, 67, 72, 68; Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67, 73, 67, 69.