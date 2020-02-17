Golf | Adam Scott wins Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott fired a one-under 70 to win the Genesis Invitational, and this time the Australian’s victory at Riviera Country Club is official.

On a challenging day that saw World No. 1 Rory McIlroy card a two-over 73 and tournament host Tiger Woods stumble to a six-over 77, Scott countered two bogeys and a double-bogey with five birdies to build an 11-under total of 273.

He finished two strokes in front of South Korea’s Kang Sung (69) and Americans Scott Brown (68) and Matt Kuchar (72) on Sunday.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to win a tournament of this stature on a golf course of this stature — even better to come out on top and have your game really tested. It was not easy,” Scott said.

McIlroy, who started the day tied for the lead with Scott and Kuchar and ended joint fifth, said: “Definitely the toughest day of the week. The wind was up, hole locations were sort of tricky spots, the course was firming up again. Everyone was finding it tough out there.”

Scott had come out on top in a play-off in 2005, but since the rain-soaked event was shortened to 36 holes he wasn’t credited with a USPGA Tour victory.

But this ‘W’ goes in the books as the 2013 Masters champion’s 14th US Tour title. That goes along with 14 international victories — most recently at the Australian PGA Championship in December, where Scott ended a near four-year title drought.

Bad to worse

Woods’ day could hardly have gone worse. Already 15 off the pace to start the day, the 15-time Major champion dropped five shots on his last six holes as he stumbled home with a six-over 77.

Overall Woods had seven bogeys and a double-bogey with one birdie and an eagle on the way to an 11-over 295 — 68th and last of the 68 players to make the cut.