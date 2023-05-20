Golds for Jawkar and Jyothi-Deotale pair

May 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Nineteen-year-old Prathamesh Jawkar shocked World No. 1 Mike Schloesser to claim his maiden gold medal on a day that witnessed Indian compound archers’ fine showing at the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Shanghai.

Apart from Jawkar, V. Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Deotale secured their second consecutive mixed team gold and Avneet Kaur picked up the women’s individual bronze to mark a fruitful Saturday for India.

Holding his nerve

Jawkar beat Estonia’s Robin Jaatma 147-145 in the semifinals before upsetting Dutchman Schloesser — an indoor and outdoor World champion who has claimed altogether 12 individual gold medals in different stages and finals of the World Cup — 149-148 in a keenly-contested final.

The two were tied 29-29, 59-59, 89-89 and 119-119 in the first four ends. Jawkar held his nerve to shoot his fourth consecutive 30, while Schloesser slipped a bit in the final end.

India’s previous individual compound men’s gold was won by Abhishek Verma at a 2021 World Cup stage in Paris.

Another upset

The sixth-placed Indian pair of the experienced Jyothi Surekha and young Ojas upset the top-ranked Korean duo of Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho 156-155 in the mixed team summit clash to win the gold medal.

The teams were tied in the first three ends before the Indians prevailed 39-38 in the final end with Jyothi shooting a 10 in the last shot of the match.

Eighteen-year-old Avneet lost to World No. 1 Ella Gibson 144-146 in the semifinals, but raised her game to beat Turkey’s Ipek Tomruk 147-144 for the bronze.