HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golds for Jawkar and Jyothi-Deotale pair

Avneet Kaur loses in semifinals but ups her game to win bronze

May 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Nineteen-year-old Prathamesh Jawkar shocked World No. 1 Mike Schloesser to claim his maiden gold medal on a day that witnessed Indian compound archers’ fine showing at the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Shanghai.

Apart from Jawkar, V. Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Deotale secured their second consecutive mixed team gold and Avneet Kaur picked up the women’s individual bronze to mark a fruitful Saturday for India.

Holding his nerve

Jawkar beat Estonia’s Robin Jaatma 147-145 in the semifinals before upsetting Dutchman Schloesser — an indoor and outdoor World champion who has claimed altogether 12 individual gold medals in different stages and finals of the World Cup — 149-148 in a keenly-contested final.

The two were tied 29-29, 59-59, 89-89 and 119-119 in the first four ends. Jawkar held his nerve to shoot his fourth consecutive 30, while Schloesser slipped a bit in the final end.

India’s previous individual compound men’s gold was won by Abhishek Verma at a 2021 World Cup stage in Paris.

Another upset

The sixth-placed Indian pair of the experienced Jyothi Surekha and young Ojas upset the top-ranked Korean duo of Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho 156-155 in the mixed team summit clash to win the gold medal.

The teams were tied in the first three ends before the Indians prevailed 39-38 in the final end with Jyothi shooting a 10 in the last shot of the match.

Eighteen-year-old Avneet lost to World No. 1 Ella Gibson 144-146 in the semifinals, but raised her game to beat Turkey’s Ipek Tomruk 147-144 for the bronze.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.