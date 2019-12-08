Golden Target award presented

Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar, who finished the season as No.1 in their respective events in rifle and pistol, were presented the Golden Target award by the ISSF at its headquarters in Munich on Saturday.

While Saurabh (air pistol) and Divyansh (air rifle) had also secured the Olympic quota this season, Elavenil did not get a chance to win the quota as Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela had won the maximum possible quota in women’s air rifle in the World Championship last year.

Elavenil had won the gold in the Rio World Cup and the World Cup Final in China.

Saurabh had won the air pistol gold in two World Cups, apart from all the four golds in mixed air pistol with Manu Bhaker, Elavenil and Divyansh had enhanced their status as year-end No.1 by winning the gold in the World Cup Final in Putian, China.

In fact, Divyansh won the mixed air rifle gold as well, while Saurabh had to settle for the mixed air pistol silver in the World Cup Final.

The three were accompanied by NRAI president Raninder Singh. Abhinav Bindra was also present.

India had accounted for three of the 12 awards, while China and USA accounted for two each.