Golden punch: India’s women clinch five gold, two silver for men at Asian Youth Boxing

All five of the country’s women finalists emerged victorious.

It rained gold for India at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship as all five of the country’s women finalists emerged victorious while two men signed off with silver medals here on Sunday.

Naorem Chanu (51kg), Vinka (64kg) Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Poonam (54kg) and Sushma (81kg) fetched the yellow metal for the country in a phenomenal sweep.

Among the men, Selay Soy (49kg) and Ankit Narwal (60kg) settled for the second place after going down in their respective summit clashes.

India signed off with 12 medals in the event with bronze coming from Arundhati Choudhury (69kg), Komalpreet Kaur (+81kg), Jaismine (57kg), Satender Singh (91kg) and Aman (+91kg).

Soy began the proceedings for India, going down to Kazakhstan’s Bazarbay Ullu Mukhamedsayfi. Narwal was then defeated by Japan’s Reito Tsutsume.

But Poonam defeated China’s Weiqi Cai to open India’s gold account, to which Sushma added one by going past Kazakhstan’s Bakytzhankyzy.

Naorem Chanu got the better of another Kazakh Anel Barkyah. Vinka outpunched China’s Haini Nulataiali, while Sanamachu Chanu, a product of the legendary M.C. Mary Kom’s academy in Manipur, edged past Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova.

