Nikhat Zareen: Golden fists forged in the fires of adversity

Nikhat Zareen’s steely resolve — hardened by the challenges she has faced both inside and outside the boxing ring — took her all the way to the top at the World Championships. She has now set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics

Steely resolve: Nikhat’s determination has helped her overcome difficulties inside the ring and outside it. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

There cannot be a better picture of rapprochement in Indian sport than the one posted on social media by newly crowned boxing World champion Nikhat Zareen. The photo with her idol M.C. Mary Kom not only depicts the end of a three-year feud between the two World champions, but it also sends a feel-good message to anyone who wants to explore boxing as a career option.

It also signifies Nikhat’s status as one of the few top achievers in women’s boxing in the country.

The fact that the soon-to-be-26-year-old, hailing from Nizamabad in Telangana, is the only Indian woman other than Mary to claim the World crown in the last 16 years makes Nikhat’s feat, in the 52kg category at the Istanbul World Championships last month, all the more special. Leaving aside Mary, who is a six-time World champion, three others — Sarita Devi, Lekha K.C. and Jenny R.L. — won their World titles (along with Mary) in a different era in New Delhi in 2006.

Bold decision

Growing up in a place where women’s boxing was not popular, Nikhat, before entering her teenage years, made a bold decision to quit sprinting and don the gloves. She made the switch just to prove a point after being told that boxing was meant only for ‘powerful boys.’ Her father Mohammad Jameel, who has always been a pillar of support, backed her to the hilt.

She faced some resistance from those with conservative notions but that could never discourage the energetic Nikhat.

She first hogged the limelight when she won the World junior title (50kg) in Antalya in 2011. That clearly showed her potential, but she had miles to go in order to establish herself at the elite level.

Gloves on: Nikhat switched from sprinting to boxing just to prove a point to those who felt that the sport was meant only for ‘powerful boys.’ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

So, the family moved to Hyderabad in search of a better coach and was lucky to find E. Chiranjeevi. Under the guidance of Chiranjeevi, a former Services boxer who believes that there is logic behind every punch, Nikhat honed her skills to taste success at top domestic competitions.

But a major shoulder injury in 2017 stole a year away from the talented boxer, forcing her to start afresh. Again, she was fortunate to find another able guide in American Ronald Simms, who was employed with the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), Vijayanagar.

“Ron has made a big contribution in my growth because when I was injured in 2017 and started from the basics after my rehab, I trained under him. He was a dedicated coach and I enjoyed training under him,” says Nikhat.

Everything went smoothly and Nikhat bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in April 2019. But she ran into trouble at the India Open in Guwahati the following month when she said she would have to put up a strong fight to beat Olympics bronze medallist Mary.

A misunderstanding triggered bitterness between the two as Mary believed that Nikhat was challenging her.

Months later, when the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) cancelled the selection trials for 51kg at the last minute to let Mary compete in the World Championships, Nikhat raised her objection. The issue attracted further attention when she demanded a fair selection trial for the Olympics qualifier.

Mary won the trial, but the episode ended with some unwanted publicity.

Nikhat Zareen, when she won the world junior women’s boxing gold. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

All through, Nikhat behaved in a dignified manner but stuck to her rightful demand without getting bogged down by the pressure.

When Mary sportingly congratulated Nikhat for her World title, the latter quickly buried the hatchet and happily accepted the respect she deserved.

Nikhat’s determination helped her overcome difficulties inside the ring and outside it. “I believed in myself [and thought] whatever happens, happens for a good reason. The struggle and whatever I faced in the past made me stronger,” says Nikhat.

Another hurdle

The pandemic was another hurdle, but Nikhat used the challenge to push herself to get better. She was so keen to improve her game in the post-pandemic period that she spent from her own pocket to train at the IIS for about three months as her sponsorship had concluded.

Nikhat’s efforts were reflected in the results — she beat two world champions at the Bosphorus tournament to get a bronze medal last year, won the gold medal at the Strandja memorial event and secured the World crown this year.

Even as adversities made her grittier, Nikhat picked the best out of every coach she worked with to lift her game in various aspects — aggressiveness, combinations, attack, counter-attack and fighting from a distance. “I worked on how to face different styles of boxers. I worked with [chief coach Bhaskar] Bhatt sir on this. I normally discuss with Ron, present IIS coach John [Warburton] from England, Bhatt sir and Chiranjeevi sir.”

In addition to Bhatt, Simms was the go-to man after every bout in the World Championships.

With experience, Nikhat’s approach to the sport has changed. Now she tries to throw correct punches to keep injuries at bay.

Hungry for more: This is just the start. I will have a bigger responsibility as a World champion, says Nikhat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Areas to improve

World Cup bronze medallist V. Devarajan, who has been working as a coach and was part of the 10-member judges’ panel that witnessed the trials bout between Nikhat and Mary three years ago, feels Nikhat can land an Olympic medal if she works on certain aspects of her game.

“At present, she is World champion, but soon you may see her as an Olympic champion. For that, she has to improve her game as the whole world will have her video now. She needs to work on her coordination of punches, feigning and keeping her guard up. She must use her presence of mind more often during a bout,” says Devarajan.

Boosted by her new-found confidence, Nikhat is keen on shining at big events, including the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“This is just the start. I will have a bigger responsibility as a World champion. My next goal is to win a gold medal in the Paris Olympics,” says Nikhat.

Gifted with steely resolve and the willingness to work hard, and backed by a battery of efficient coaches, Nikhat has everything at her disposal to raise her game further and achieve her dream of standing on the podium in Paris two years from now.