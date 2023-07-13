Golden day for Shubham and Popy in senior category; Madhavan wins silver

July 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Indian weightlifters added three more medals on Day Two of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Thursday, taking the host’s total medal count to eight in the senior category.

Shubham Todkar won in the men’s 61kg category with a total lift of 259kg (115kg snatch+144kg clean & jerk) while Popy Hazarika took gold in the women’s 59kg to step up from her silver in the 2021 edition. T. Madhavan took silver in the men’s 67kg with a total of 268kg, 12kg behind Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane.

Shubham, however, was not the best Indian lifter in action on the day — Sidhanta Gogoi, competing in the juniors in the same weight category, managed 260kg to finish on top, ahead of compatriot Shankar Lapung. The 24-year-old Popy, meanwhile, totalled 189kg (84kg snatch+105kg clean & jerk) to take the top spot.

The senior, junior and youth competitions in both men and women are being held simultaneously at the Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida. Indian weightlifters had won five medals — three golds and two silver — on Wednesday.

The results (Day Two, Indians unless stated):

Men: Youth: 61kg: Tinku Golom (230kg); 67kg: Bedabrat Bharali (269kg), Titus Ika, (Nauru, 262kg);

Junior: 61kg: Sidhanta Gogoi (260kg), Shankar Lapung (249kg), Silvea H.A.M.D.E (SL, 198kg); 67kg: Markio Tario (278kg), T. Madhavan (268kg), Titus Ika (Nauru, 262kg).

Senior: 61kg: Shubham Todkar (259kg), Kamal Deshappriya Egodawatte Egodawatte Arachige D (SL, 238kg), David Mok (Sin, 198kg); 67kg: Vaipava Nevo Ioane (Samoa, 280kg), T. Madhavan (268kg), Titus Ika (Nauru, 262kg).

Women: Youth: 59kg: Harika B (172kg), Ashley Kolomoisky (Aus, 154kg), Chloe Saliba (Aus, 151kg); 64kg: Harshika C (155kg), Pritila Akter Mila (Ban, 151kg);

Junior: 59kg: Tenishia Thornton (Malta, 186kg), Sonam Singh (167kg), Shirmara Wini (Solomon Islands, 163kg); 64kg: Pallavi S (193kg), Nya Hayman (Aus, 173kg);

Senior: 59kg: Popy Hazarika (189kg), Tenishia Thornton (Malta, 186kg), Anneke Spies (SA, 185kg); 64kg: S. Nirupama Devi (206kg), Pallavi S (193kg), Monica Knowlton (Can, 193kg).