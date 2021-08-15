Golden day for Indian recurve archers

Claim bronze medals to boost the tally

Indian recurve archers celebrated Independence Day in style by collecting multiple gold medals in the World Youth archery championships here on Sunday.

The Indians also gathered three bronze medals in the country’s best ever showing in the event.

The cadet men’s team, comprising Bishal Changmai, Amit Kumar and Vickey Ruhal, beat France 5-3 to emerge as the champion. Bishal joined hands with Tamanna to defeat Japan 6-2 for the cadet mixed team title.

Parth Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary and B. Dhiraj helped India rally to beat Spain 5-3 and win the junior men’s crown. The Indian duo of Salunkhe and Komalika Bari got the better of Spain 5-3 to claim the junior mixed team gold.

The results: Recurve: Gold medal matches: Cadet men’s team: India bt France 5-3.

Cadet mixed team: India bt Japan 6-2; Junior men’s team: India bt Spain 5-3.

Junior mixed team: India bt Spain 5-3.

Bronze medal matches: Cadet women’s team: India bt Germany 5-3; Cadet women’s individual: Manjiri Alone (Ind) bt Quinty Roeffen (Ned) 6-4.

Cadet men’s individual: Bishal Changmai bt Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay (Kaz) 6-4.

Junior women’s team: India lost to Ukraine 1-5.