Gold for Tasnim Mir, Tara Shah takes silver at the Asia junior championships

Tasnim Mir clinched her maiden under-15 women’s title at the U-17 & U-15 Asia junior championships outshining compatriot Tara Shah in the final here on Sunday.

The young shuttlers fought hard before top-seeded Tasnim claimed a 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 win. Both girls bettered their performances from the last edition when they had reached the quarterfinals in Myanmar.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Tasnim thrashed Sora Ishioka of Japan 21-16, 21-11, while Tara beat Kazune Iwato, also of Japan, 21-18, 21-14.

Pune girl Tara dominated the initial stages before Tasnim fought back. Tara won the first set 21-17, and was looking good for an upset. However, Tasnim quickly rallied and won the second set easily.

And, despite some fight from Tara, Tasnim went on to claim the third set as well as the match.

