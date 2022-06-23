Gold for Srihari, Mihir and Aneesh

Olympian Srihari Nataraj, Mihir Ambre and Aneesh Gowda won golds in the 17 th Singapore National swimming championships here on Thursday.

National record holder Nataraj clocked 55.32s for the 100m backstroke gold while Ambre produced a personal best 24.66s for the 50m butterfly title. Meanwhile, Gowda won the 800m freestyle gold in 8:14.08s.

In the women’s section, Olympian and national record holder Maana Patel bagged the 100m backstroke silver.

The results (Indian medallists only): Men: 800m free: 1. Aneesh Gowda (8:14.08s). 50m butterfly: 1. Mihir Ambre (24.66s). 100m back: 1. Srihari Nataraj (55.32s), 3. Sridhar Siva (57.58).

Women: 100m back: 2. Maana Patel (1:04.47s).