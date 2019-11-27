Gold for Abhishek & Jyothi combine at 21st Asian archery championship

Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha claimed the honours in compound mixed pair event to fetch India’s lone gold at the 21st Asian archery championships, which ended here on Wednesday with the country winning seven medals in all.
The Indian duo overwhelmed Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen 158-151. India ended with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.
The top-seeded trio of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj missed the compound team gold by just one point, losing to Korea 233-232. Defending the title in the compound women’s team event, Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar also lost the battle to Korea, going down 215-231.
