Golconda Masters golf | Manu sizzles, goes five shots clear

On fire: Manu Gandas ended the day in style with birdies on his last five holes.

Hyderabad

03 September 2021 22:15 IST

Amardeep lies second; rookie Kartik tied third; defending champion Mane misses cut

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas came with a brilliant 10-under 58 to build a substantial five-shot lead at 17-under 122 in the second round of the Vooty & Haldi-sponsored Golconda Masters Telangana Open golf championship here on Friday.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik was in second place at a total of 12-under 127 following his second round of seven-under 61.

Playing his first event at the HGA since turning pro, Kartik Sharma, the 21-year-old rookie from Gurugram, came up with a splendid, error-free nine-under 59 to be placed tied third with a total of 10-under 129 along with Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, who shot a six-under 62 on Friday.

Heavy overnight rain resulted in a delayed start by one hour and also waterlogging on a couple of fairways at the HGA. As a result, hole no. 6 was reduced from par-5 to par-3 and hole no. 18 was reduced from par-4 to par-3. Therefore, the par for the course in round two was 68 instead of the regular 71.

The cut was applied at even-par 139. Fifty professionals and two amateurs made the cut.

Gandas (64, 58), the joint leader in round one, had five birdies and two bogeys on the front-nine.

Gandas, still looking for his maiden title, was on fire on the back-nine with seven birdies which included some exceptional chip-putts, a great recovery from the bunker on the 17th and a 25-feet conversion on the 18th. The 25-year-old ended the day in style with birdies on his last five holes.

Malik (66, 61) made his way up from overnight tied fourth to second place after a round punctuated by an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. Malik made a sensational chip-in from the rough for an eagle-two on the 14th.

Bengaluru-based Chikkarangappa, the 2019 champion, was tied fifth at nine-under 130 along with Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh was seventh at eight-under 131.

Olympian and defending champion Udayan Mane missed the cut as he tallied three-over 142 for two rounds to be placed tied 68th.