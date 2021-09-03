Other Sports

Golconda Masters golf | Manu sizzles, goes five shots clear

On fire: Manu Gandas ended the day in style with birdies on his last five holes.  

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas came with a brilliant 10-under 58 to build a substantial five-shot lead at 17-under 122 in the second round of the Vooty & Haldi-sponsored Golconda Masters Telangana Open golf championship here on Friday.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik was in second place at a total of 12-under 127 following his second round of seven-under 61.

Playing his first event at the HGA since turning pro, Kartik Sharma, the 21-year-old rookie from Gurugram, came up with a splendid, error-free nine-under 59 to be placed tied third with a total of 10-under 129 along with Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, who shot a six-under 62 on Friday.

Heavy overnight rain resulted in a delayed start by one hour and also waterlogging on a couple of fairways at the HGA. As a result, hole no. 6 was reduced from par-5 to par-3 and hole no. 18 was reduced from par-4 to par-3. Therefore, the par for the course in round two was 68 instead of the regular 71.

The cut was applied at even-par 139. Fifty professionals and two amateurs made the cut.

Gandas (64, 58), the joint leader in round one, had five birdies and two bogeys on the front-nine.

Gandas, still looking for his maiden title, was on fire on the back-nine with seven birdies which included some exceptional chip-putts, a great recovery from the bunker on the 17th and a 25-feet conversion on the 18th. The 25-year-old ended the day in style with birdies on his last five holes.

Malik (66, 61) made his way up from overnight tied fourth to second place after a round punctuated by an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. Malik made a sensational chip-in from the rough for an eagle-two on the 14th.

Bengaluru-based Chikkarangappa, the 2019 champion, was tied fifth at nine-under 130 along with Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh was seventh at eight-under 131.

Olympian and defending champion Udayan Mane missed the cut as he tallied three-over 142 for two rounds to be placed tied 68th.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 10:15:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/golconda-masters-golf-manu-sizzles-goes-five-shots-clear/article36280451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY