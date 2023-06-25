HamberMenu
Global Chess League | Ganges Grandmasters suffer first defeat, go down to Mumba Masters

Viswanathan Anand managed to strike back against French exponent Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who was leading with black pieces.

June 25, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Dubai

PTI

Ganges Grandmasters suffered their first defeat after three consecutive victories in the Global Chess League, going down to upGrad Mumba Masters here on Sunday.

Mumba Masters, who have had mixed results so far, were given a headstart by Dronavalli Harika who got the better of Bella Khotenashvili to earn four game points.

Indian great Viswanathan Anand managed to strike back against French exponent Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who was leading with black pieces.

In a sharp exchange, Maxime blundered by putting his queen on the wrong square and ended up losing.

But despite Anand's win, Ganges Grandmasters lost with Richard Rapport going down to Alexander Grischuk, who became the hero of the match and earned three crucial match points for upGrad Mumba Masters.

In another entertaining contest SG Alpine Warriors defeated Chingari Gulf Titans 11-6.

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov opened the account for Titans defeating D Gukesh to earn three game points. But Titans' Nihal Sarin, under time pressure, made a fatal error and lost.

After three more games ended in draws, all eyes were on the game between Polina Shuvalova and Elisabeth Paehtz.

In a rook endgame, Paehtz emerged the better player, defeating her opponent with black pieces and securing victory for the Warriors.

The victory brought SG Alpine Warriors on par with Ganges Grandmasters on match points. However, Ganges Grandmasters have a better game points score -- 38 vs 34.

