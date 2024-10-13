Global Chess League | Continental Kings extend reign

A true champion knows when to strike. Like Triveni Continental Kings did on a cloudy Saturday afternoon in central London.

The Continental Kings had lost both their matches to PBG Alaska Knights in the league stage of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, but in the final against the same rival at the historical Friends House, they showed their class. They won the matches 9-7 and 13-7 to retain the title they won in the inaugural edition.

Remarkably, they did it with a virtually last-minute replacement on the Icon board: Alireza Firouzja came in for Ian Nepomniachtchi. The Iran-born Frenchman played a key role in their run to the final, scoring heavily against the best players of the league.

It was his win against Anish Giri on the Icon board that gave the lead for Continental Kings. With white pieces, he won the rook-and-minor piece ending in 45 moves.

The game between Teimour Radjaobov and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov ended in a draw. Then, Alexandra Kosteniuk’s win over Tan Zhongyi clinched the match for Continental Kings.

Wei Yi’s defeat to Nodirbek Abdusattov didn’t matter much. Valentina Gunina drew with Alina Kashlinskaya, as did Jovakhir Sindarov with Nihal Sarin.

In the second match too, Kosteniuk played a starring role. Her speed and presence of mind ensured the title would be decided in the second match itself, as she outwitted Tan for the second time in the day.

Kosteniuk was named Player-of-the-Match in the final. Continental Kings became richer by $500,000, in front of an excellent crowd.

The results (final): Triveni Continental Kings bt PBG Alaskan Knights 9-7 (Alireza Firouzja bt Anish Giri; Wei Yi lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov; Teimour Radjabov drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov; Alexandra Kosteniuk bt Tan Zhongyi; Valentina Gunina drew with Alina Kashlinskaya; Javokhir Sindarov drew with Nihal Sarin).

Knights lost to Kings 7-13 (Giri bt Firouzja; Abdusattarov lost to Wei; Mamedyarov bt Radjabov; Tan lost to Kosteniuk; Kashlinskaya lost to Gunina; Nihal drew with Sindarov).

The standings: League stage: 1. PBG Alaskan Knights 24 match points (114 game points); 2. Triveni Continental Kings 18 (99); 3. Alpine SG Pipers 18 (88); 4. American Gambits 12 (73); 5. Upgrad Mumba Masters 9 (74); 6. Ganges Grandmasters 9 (69).

