Global chess extravaganza all set to make the opening move

July 28, 2022 01:21 IST

Rahman’s live show will light up the inauguration of the sport’s biggest team event

A 40-minute live performance by noted composer A.R. Rahman and his troupe appears to be the showpiece of the gala Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday evening.

The world’s biggest team chess championship, featuring players from 187 countries, takes place at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Mamallapuram, from Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rahman, also the composer of the Chess Olympiad anthem, is likely to enthral the gathering that will include dignitaries from the chess world. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi making it to the Opening Ceremony, the Tamil Nadu Government is fully geared up for the occasion with all protocols firmly in place. The Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with some illustrious names from various fields, will be present at the ceremony that is expected to last around two hours.

The ceremony will include performances that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the State. Several artists from Tamil Nadu will perform during the ceremony.

Instead of an elaborate march-past, as seen in various multi-discipline events across the world, placards displaying the names/flags of 187 participating nations will be on view. Players would be free to walk behind the placards.

The Chess Olympiad Torch relay, after touching over 75 cities in the past 40 days, will reach the venue before the official opening of the Olympiad. The participants and officials, totalling over 2500, staying in various hotels in Mamallapuram, will be taken to the venue in designated buses.

With the World champion Magnus Carlsen set to miss the Opening Ceremony as well as Norway’s first round after choosing to arrive here only on July 29, the USA contingent, featuring Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian and Wesley So, could be the main attraction. However, given the travelling time of roughly two hours to Nehru Stadium from various hotels in Mamallapuram, many players may opt to skip the Opening Ceremony.

“The players and officials are expected to occupy their seats two hours prior to the arrival of the PM. Considering the driving time from Mamallapuram to Nehru Stadium and two hours of the Ceremony, the players have to spare at least eight hours.

“Even if they get back by 11 p.m., they will be playing in the first round at 3 p.m. the following day. Since many teams are arriving only hours before the Opening Ceremony, the players’ reluctance to attend the event is understandable,” observed an official.