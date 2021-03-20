Other Sports

Glad to end Vijender’s record: Lopsan

Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan, who ended star pugilist Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in the professional circuit, said he was glad to become the first person to stop the Indian's juggernaut.

In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the ‘Battle on Ship’ here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.

“My strategy worked against Vijender, he is a good fighter. I want to thank everyone who arranged this bout, it was a wonderful experience. I’m glad to become the first one to break the unbeaten record of Vijender Singh,” Lopsan said after the fight.

Though dejected, Vijender put up a brace face, saying he would come back stronger.

“It was a good fight. He is a young and strong fighter,” said Vijender, a 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist.

“But I will surely come back stronger and beat him in Moscow,” the boxer from Bhiwani said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 10:39:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/glad-to-end-vijenders-record-lopsan/article34119667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY