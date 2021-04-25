Giri stays in title hunt

Anish Giri moved within half-a-point of leader Ian Nepomniachtchi after scoring a brilliant win over Ding Liren in the 11th round of Candidates chess tournament in Yekaterinburg, in Russia, on Friday.

Giri scored a second victory in three rounds by stopping the Chinese No. 1 in just 29 moves to reach 6.5 points.

The results (11th round):

Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 7) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6); Anish Giri (Ned, 6.5) bt Ding Liren (Chn, 4).

Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5.5) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5.5); Kirill Alekseenko (Rus, 4.5) drew with Wang Hao (Chn, 5).