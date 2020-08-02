Other Sports

Giri lets Nepomniachtchi off the hook

An upbeat Anish Giri made Ian Nepomniachtchi suffer before their first game of the deciding set ended in a draw in the semifinals of chess24 Legends of Chess on Sunday.

At one stage, Nepomniachtchi was six minutes ahead on the clock but Giri was toying with ideas of forcing the issue, after gaining a pawn-majority on the queenside.

But Giri did not find the right continuation in time and let Nepomniachtchi improve his position.

Eventually, the Russian recovered the pawn and forced a draw after 40 moves.

The results:

Semifinals: Set Three: Game One: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).

After two sets: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Peter Svidler (Rus) 2-0; Giri level with Nepomniachtchi 1-1.

