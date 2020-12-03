Gill to lead JK Tyre’s challenge

Team unveils star-studded field for INRC

JK Tyre unveiled its star-studded team for the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) set to begin in Arunachal Pradesh on December 16.

The line-up has two of the country’s big names Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) and Amittrajit Ghosh (Ashwin Naik). The former has called the shots both home and away and, as expected, will lead the challenge for the Yellow brigade in the overall class.

The Arjuna awardee and multiple national champion will be on a Mahindra XUV 300 and alongside him will be his friend and former teammate Ghosh.

The championship has attracted quite a few new entrants but all eyes will be on Gill and Ghosh, who have the rich experience of driving to win in different terrains.

Testing and feedback

“They are two of the country’s finest drivers. Their testing and feedback of our products and development will add tremendous value in our endeavour to return to Indian rallying bigger and better,” said Sanjay Sharma, head of motorsport, JK Tyre.

“We are happy to have them lead our challenge. Not just that, even in these unprecedented difficult times, India’s finest talent have found support of JK Tyre, country’s biggest patron of motorsport, adding up to 24 members who will be sporting our colours in the event,” he added.

Other drivers

The young and hungry Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Shruptha Padival), the former INRC champion from Mangalore, Suhem Kabir (Coorg), Fabid Ahmer (Kochi) and Syed Salman (Mysuru) are the other drivers who will turn out in JK Tyre’s yellow colours.

JK Tyre will also support four local teams from North East that includes an all girls team. Phurpa Tsering (Yashwardhan Kumar), Nabam Asha (Dinky Varghese), Hage Naku (Hage Bitu) and Pem Sonam (Lenin Joseph) are sure to get a lot of support from the fans in Arunachal.

Interesting competition

“We are looking forward to an interesting competition in the challenging terrains of Arunachal,” said Gill, who has been preparing for the season with renewed vigour.

“I am happy to be back with JK after a brief hiatus,” added Ghosh.