Gill on song

Gaurav Gill took the opening day’s honours in the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship here on Saturday.

The JK Tyre Motorsport driver, with co-driver Musa Sherif, won SS1 and SS3, and finished fourth in SS2 and third in SS4 to garner a lead of almost 50 seconds.

Gill’s teammate Karna Kadur (co-driver Nikhil Pai) sits in the second position in the INRC class. Championship leader and MRF driver Fabid Ahmer took sixth position.