Other Sports

Gill on song

more-in

Gaurav Gill took the opening day’s honours in the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship here on Saturday.

The JK Tyre Motorsport driver, with co-driver Musa Sherif, won SS1 and SS3, and finished fourth in SS2 and third in SS4 to garner a lead of almost 50 seconds.

Gill’s teammate Karna Kadur (co-driver Nikhil Pai) sits in the second position in the INRC class. Championship leader and MRF driver Fabid Ahmer took sixth position.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 9:23:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/gill-on-song/article30062587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY